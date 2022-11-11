Stocks of the Hour: EMVision, Venture Minerals, Trek Metals

(ASX:EMV)

(ASX:TKM)

, a company that develops medical imaging technology, has today announced that they have been awarded a $2.5 million non-dilutive grant from the NSW Medical Devices Fund. The Fund is a program that supports local innovation alongside seeking to increase the uptake of NSW medical devices. In response, EMVision CEO, Dr Ron Weinberger commented, "“It’s an honour to have received this funding considering the large number of applicants. I believe it is recognition of our unique technology but more importantly, the understanding by the selection panel of the potential to revolutionise stroke imaging and treatment at the Point-of-Care.” Shares are trading 6.9 per cent higher at $1.70.) announced the discovery of Very High Grade REE surface mineralisation at the Vulcan prospect within the Golden Grove North project. The results show a 12.5 per cent REE mineralisation at the project. In response, Venture’s Managing Director Andrew Radonjic commented “The discovery of Very High Grade Rare Earth mineralisation at one of our VMS prospects at Golden Grove North, effectively doubles the Company’s exposure to the Rare Earth space, as it follows our recent Rare Earth discovery at Mount Lindsay.” Shares are trading 27.3 per cent higher at 3 cents.announced that it has signed a Heads of Agreement with Strike Energy Limited. The Agreement forms part of a regional exploration initiative under which Trek has been assessing an exploration tenure in Western Australia where there may be an opportunity to explore for lithium in brines. In response, Trek Metals CEO Derek Marshall stated, “Under the Agreement, should Strike drill the Future State 1 Well, Trek only bears the cost of undertaking the lithium brine analysis, providing a very low-cost and potential future risk-free business growth opportunity.” Shares are trading 8.3 per cent higher at 10 cents.