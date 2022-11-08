Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS) - Viability of the Nachu Graphite Project Company Presentations November 08, 2022 11:22 AM Email Alerts for: ASX:MNS Magnis' update to the BFS demonstrates that the Nachu Graphite Project represents one of the best graphite production opportunities in today’s market. The project will produce a high quality, sustainable product that requires minimal purification, placing Magnis in a strong competitive position relative to others in the market. The company's high-purity graphite concentrate will provide lithium-ion battery manufacturers and other industrial customers with an attractive and competitive alternative to current sources in the global graphite market.