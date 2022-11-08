Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS) - Viability of the Nachu Graphite Project

Company Presentations

November 08, 2022 11:22 AM

Magnis' update to the BFS demonstrates that the Nachu Graphite Project represents one of the best graphite production opportunities in today’s market. The project will produce a high quality, sustainable product that requires minimal purification, placing Magnis in a strong competitive position relative to others in the market. The company's high-purity graphite concentrate will provide lithium-ion battery manufacturers and other industrial customers with an attractive and competitive alternative to current sources in the global graphite market.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.