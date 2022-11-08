Stocks of the Hour: Antilles Gold, Skyfii, Lode Resources

(ASX:AAU)

announced that it has received preliminary assays for three cored holes from a six hole program at El Pilar in central Cuba that was recently completed in September. The holes were located along 300m of strike on the gold-copper oxide deposit that appears to overlay a large copper-gold porphyry deposit. Antilles Gold’s Exploration Director, Dr Christian Grainger commented that the assays from the oxide deposit were consistent with the historic drilling results that were the basis for the Exploration Target Range reported to the ASX in July this year. Shares are trading 2.4 per cent higher at 4 centsannounced that it has signed an agreement for the deployment of Skyfii’s restaurant operations solution across an initial eight McDonald’s restaurants in the USA. The initial three-year contract has a Total Contract Value of AU$2 million. Wayne Arthur, CEO of Skyfii commented: “The opportunity to partner with both Halverson Group and McDonald’s to create an industry-first solution that solves some critical pain points for such a large and globally recognised QSR brand is a privilege. I am exceptionally proud that as consumer behaviour continues to evolve and the needs of our customers change, Skyfii can advance its solution offering to provide valuable operational data analytics to help solve these pain points for our clients.” Shares are trading 34.3 per cent higher at 5 cents.announced a drilling update from the 100% owned Webbs Consol Silver Project located in the New England Fold Belt in north-eastern New South Wales. The ongoing Phase II drill program at the Webbs Consol Silver Project has resulted in another two significant drill intercepts. In response, Managing Director, Ted Leschke commented: “Discovering near-surface high-grade mineralisation in six lodes to date demonstrates both the rich endowment and potential scale of the Webbs Consol mineral system. This has heightened our confidence in on-going exploration efforts”. Shares are trading 8.7 per cent higher at 13 cents.