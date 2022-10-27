Stocks of the Hour: Weebit Nano, Koba Resources, Horseshoe Metals

Weebit Nanoa developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, announced today that it has successfully completed full technology qualification of its Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) module manufactured by its R&D partner CEA-Leti. This is the first full qualification of Weebit ReRAM technology, a key step that must be completed for every semiconductor product on each new target process. In response, Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano stated, “Successfully completing full qualification of our technology is a major milestone. As is customary for NVM qualification and semiconductors devices in general, tests are based on industry standards, providing confidence in the quality, repeatability and reliability of Weebit’s ReRAM.” Shares are trading 16.6 per cent higher at $2.74.Koba Resourceshas staked mining claims covering approximately 145 km2 at its new “Whitlock Lithium Project” in southern Manitoba. The Whitlock Project is located immediately along strike from the Tanco Mine - Canada’s only operating lithium mine. In response to the news, Koba Managing Director and CEO, Mr Ben Vallerine said “The addition of a lithium project to our portfolio of high-grade cobalt assets is a logical progression as we continue to focus on battery metals to support the EV revolution and the electrification of the global economy.” Shares are trading 136.4 per cent higher at 26 cents.Horseshoe Metalsprovided an update today on further encouraging results received from a recently completed review of historic Reverse Circulation and diamond drilling targeting the Main Zone within the Company’s Horseshoe Lights Copper-Gold Project in WA. Commenting on these latest results, Director & CFO Kate Stoney said: “We continue to redefine the potential scale and grade of the Horseshoe Lights mineralised system with more high-grade zones of broad copper mineralisation confirmed. These latest results highlight broad zones of copper mineralisation at Main Zone which are in addition to the significant widths recently confirmed at Motters.” Shares are trading 4.2 per cent higher at 3 cents.