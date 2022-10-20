From Star Wars to Supermarkets: How Semiconductors Power the Universe

by Finance News Network October 20, 2022 02:14 PM

Global semiconductor developer, BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG), and Australia’s largest provider of online business and finance news, ShareCafe, are hosting a series of expert panel sessions to educate the Australian investor community on applications and opportunities within semiconductor and high-tech industries.

The first panel in the series, From Star Wars to Supermarkets: How Semiconductors Power the Universe, covers Australia’s semiconductor and high-tech sector in the context of the global industry and opportunities for Australia.

Keynote speaker: Professor Shuji Nakamura, Nobel Laureate, inventor of GaN semiconductors

Panellists:
- Industry pioneer Professor Steven DenBaars
- NUBURU founder Jean-Michel Pelaprat
- Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre Chair Paul Cooper
- Managing Director of Alpha HPA (ASX:A4N) Rimas Kairaitis

Moderator: Andrea Culligan, Partner Deloitte

Contents

0:00 - Introduction
3:39 - Keynote presentation
13:21 - Panel discussion

