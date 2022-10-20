Global semiconductor developer, BluGlass Limited, and Australia’s largest provider of online business and finance news, ShareCafe, are hosting a series of expert panel sessions to educate the Australian investor community on applications and opportunities within semiconductor and high-tech industries.The first panel in the series, From Star Wars to Supermarkets: How Semiconductors Power the Universe, covers Australia’s semiconductor and high-tech sector in the context of the global industry and opportunities for Australia.Keynote speaker: Professor Shuji Nakamura, Nobel Laureate, inventor of GaN semiconductorsPanellists:- Industry pioneer Professor Steven DenBaars- NUBURU founder Jean-Michel Pelaprat- Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre Chair Paul Cooper- Managing Director of Alpha HPARimas KairaitisModerator: Andrea Culligan, Partner DeloitteContents0:00 - Introduction3:39 - Keynote presentation13:21 - Panel discussion