Global semiconductor developer, BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG)
, and Australia’s largest provider of online business and finance news, ShareCafe, are hosting a series of expert panel sessions to educate the Australian investor community on applications and opportunities within semiconductor and high-tech industries.
The first panel in the series, From Star Wars to Supermarkets: How Semiconductors Power the Universe, covers Australia’s semiconductor and high-tech sector in the context of the global industry and opportunities for Australia.
Keynote speaker: Professor Shuji Nakamura, Nobel Laureate, inventor of GaN semiconductors
Panellists:
- Industry pioneer Professor Steven DenBaars
- NUBURU founder Jean-Michel Pelaprat
- Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre Chair Paul Cooper
- Managing Director of Alpha HPA (ASX:A4N)
Rimas Kairaitis
Moderator: Andrea Culligan, Partner Deloitte
Contents
0:00 - Introduction
3:39 - Keynote presentation
13:21 - Panel discussion