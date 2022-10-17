Stocks of the Hour: Dreadnought Resources, Patrys, Strickland Metals

Dreadnought Resourcesannounced today that REE mineralised carbonatite intrusions have been confirmed at the C3 and C4 carbonatites. The company has intersected thick rare earth mineralisation in both C3 and C4 in both fresh and weathered material. Dreadnought’s Managing Director, Dean Tuck, commented “The initial fence line drilling at C3 and C4 was designed to confirm the extent and complexity of the interpreted carbonatite intrusions. The results have already exceeded expectations, we are already off to a good start so the next few months should be extremely exciting.” Shares are trading 10.5 per cent higher at 10 cents.Patrysa therapeutic antibody development company released this morning new preclinical data for its full-sized IgG antibody, PAT-DX3. Results from a new study support the potential to use deoxymabs to deliver small molecule therapeutics and gene editing technologies across the blood-brain barrier to treat various neurological targets and conditions. Patrys CEO and Managing Director, Dr. James Campbell said “This is an important result that opens up a range of potential applications for Patrys and its development partners. As we advance PAT-DX1 towards the first clinical trial in cancer patients, it is very exciting for Patrys to be able to identify additional applications for PAT-DX3 that may open up new development or partnering opportunities for the Company.” Shares are trading 10.5 per cent higher at 2 cents.Strickland Metalsthis morning provided an update on its flagship Millrose gold project located in WA. Andrew Bray, CEO, said “The assay result is one of the most impressive assays returned to date from our flagship Millrose gold project. The oxide mineralisation we are seeing at Wanamaker is arguably more impressive than what has been historically intersected at Millrose, particularly if it continues opening up to the north. The results from the Wanamaker drilling will feed into an updated Mineral Resource, which the Company plans to release to the market in Q1 2023.” Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 4 cents.