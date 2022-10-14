Stocks of the Hour: Recharge Metals, Ragusa Minerals, Bulletin Resources

Recharge Metals Limitedannounced an update on the Company’s diamond drilling activities at the Brady Hill South Project located within the Archarean Gullewa Greenstone Belt in Western Australia. Some key highlights were that both drill holes intersected zones of massive sulphides and that the first diamond drill holes west of the Salt Creek Shear show significant sulphide mineralisation. In response to the next step, Managing Director Brett Wallace stated, “we now look forward to completing three further diamond holes testing the remaining DHTEM conductor and receiving the assay results from the eight pre-collar holes.” Shares are trading 35.5 per cent higher at 21 cents.Ragusa Minerals Ltdannounced that it received a notification from the Northern Territory’s Mineral Titles office that the Company’s 100% owned lithium project tenement had been granted. The tenement comprises 28 blocks and was granted on the 11th of october this year for a period of 6 years. In response, the chair, Jerko Zuvela stated, “This is another positive milestone that puts Ragusa in a strong position to rapidly accelerate the development of our project within a proven high-quality lithium district.” Shares are trading over 7 per cent higher at 30 cents.Bulletin Resourcesannounced that they confirmed the Mt Farmer tenement application, which hosts the Aldoro ResourcesNiobe project. Bulletin’s application has along strike potential from Aldoro’s project. The Company will update shareholders once the tenement application is granted. They remain well funded, and will commence on ground exploration works as soon as possible. Shares are trading 8.3 per cent higher at 13 cents.