Newmont Urges Barrick to Fix Nevada Mines

Newmont Corporation is pressing Barrick Gold to address what it perceives as underperformance at their Nevada Gold Mines joint venture. The move comes ahead of Barrick’s potential initial public offering (IPO) of its North American assets. Newmont, a dual-listed miner, has expressed concerns that the operation and management of the Nevada Gold Mines have experienced a decline in performance and asset value over the past six years. Newmont is an international gold mining company with operations in multiple countries, including Australia. The company also produces copper, silver, zinc and lead.

According to Newmont, steps are being taken to address these issues with Barrick, with the objective of reversing the decline and ensuring the assets achieve their full potential. Newmont asserts that any transaction involving their joint ventures must adhere to the protections outlined in the agreements, specifically transfer restriction requirements. The company states that it is committed to generating and safeguarding long-term value through operational improvements.

Newmont has emphasised that it will act in the best interests of its shareholders. Newmont’s concerns highlight the importance of operational efficiency and adherence to partnership agreements in the mining sector. Barrick Gold Corporation is a mining company that produces gold and copper. It has mining projects and operations in Africa, North America, South America, and the Middle East.