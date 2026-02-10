CSL Inks $US328 Million Biotech Collaboration

CSL has entered into an early-stage development collaboration and option agreement with Memo Therapeutics, a Swiss biotechnology company, valued at up to $US328 million ($463 million), plus single-digit royalties. The agreement provides CSL access to Memo Therapeutics’ Dropzylla platform, which facilitates the production of recombinant polyclonal IgG, or antibody mixtures. CSL is a global biotechnology leader, researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of life-saving and life-extending biotherapies. The company’s focus is on serving patients’ needs by using the latest technologies to develop and deliver innovative medicines.

According to Citi analyst Laura Sutcliffe, the polyclonal nature of donated IgG is the primary reason plasma-derived products have remained difficult to replace with engineered alternatives. Sutcliffe believes the technology is more likely to be initially implemented in “hyperimmune” products. These products require a defined polyclonal mix to target specific pathogens, rather than serving as a complete substitute for standard immunoglobulin.

Sutcliffe noted that Grifols, a competitor in the same space, possesses technology in this area. However, she indicated that Grifols’ technology appears less directly focused on reproducing a full native B-cell repertoire.

The market reacted positively to the announcement, with CSL shares experiencing a rise of 1.8 per cent.