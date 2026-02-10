Ark Mines Signs MoU for Rare Earths Processing Trial

Ark Mines Limited (ASX: AHK) has announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to undertake a processing trial of monazite ore from its Sandy Mitchell Rare Earths Project in Queensland. Ark Mines is focused on exploring and developing resource projects, particularly in the rare earths and critical minerals sector. The trial, set to commence in February 2026, aims to recover thorium and other rare earth elements (REEs) using existing low-cost cracking technology.

The MoU covers a comprehensive processing scope, from initial monazite cracking into rare earth oxides and refined thorium. The company intends to use the trial to assess processing pathways for recovering REEs and thorium. The Sandy Mitchell Project is strategically positioned to potentially supply long-life thorium and rare earths, including neodymium and praseodymium, to global markets.

Managing Director Ben Emery commented that the Sandy Mitchell Project is a unique asset in the Australian rare earths sector. He noted that the MoU will enable Ark to assess a processing pathway for recovering REEs and Thorium, potentially de-risking the project by establishing viable processing options.

Under the MoU, the processing trial will involve a small-scale program targeting the recovery of thorium, neodymium, and praseodymium. This program will deliver an integrated Phase 1 chemical analysis and separation chemistry proving campaign. Ark Mines intends to jointly progress the development of a scaled pilot plant program with its MoU partner, subject to the successful completion of these test programs.