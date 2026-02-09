Revolution Private Credit Income Trust (ASX: REV) Announces $60 Million Placement

Revolution Private Credit Income Trust (ASX: REV) has announced a $60 million non-underwritten placement of new ordinary units to wholesale investors. Revolution Private Credit Income Trust provides investors access to a diversified portfolio of private credit investments. Equity Trustees Limited (EQT), the responsible entity for REV, will issue up to 30,000,000 new units at an offer price of $2.00 per unit, ranking equally with existing units.

The offer price closely aligns with the estimated Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per unit as of January 31, 2026, and represents a minor discount of 0.50% compared to the ASX closing price on February 9, 2026. The proceeds from the placement will be allocated in accordance with the Fund’s investment strategy, primarily to acquire additional units in the Revolution Private Debt Fund II. This fund focuses on investments in Australian and New Zealand senior secured corporate loans, asset-backed securities, and commercial real estate loans, excluding construction or development projects. Revolution Asset Management Pty Ltd manages the investment strategy on behalf of the Fund.

National Australia Bank Limited, Morgans Financial Limited, and E&P Capital Pty Limited have been appointed as Joint Lead Managers to arrange and manage the placement. The company said the placement is not underwritten and will use the Fund’s available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

The trading halt for REV ordinary units is expected to lift, and trading is scheduled to recommence on February 12, 2026. Costs associated with the placement will be covered by the Investment Manager, ensuring no impact on the NAV of REV. The Responsible Entity believes that the Placement should deliver benefits such as increased diversification and liquidity. Key dates for the placement include the closing date on February 11, 2026, and the issue date for new units on March 4, 2026.