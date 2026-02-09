Westar Resources Announces Exploration Program Updates Across Key Projects

Westar Resources Limited (ASX:WSR), a Perth-based resource company focused on creating value for shareholders through the discovery and development of high-quality gold and copper projects, has provided an update on its planned exploration programs for CY2026. The company’s projects are strategically located in the Yilgarn Craton in Western Australia and in the Birrindudu Basin in the Northern Territory.

At the Gidgee North Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia, Westar plans an air core program over the Mageye prospect. This program will follow up on strong bismuth and molybdenum anomalism identified in previous reverse circulation drilling, specifically targeting gold within the mineralised intrusion. At Jerrys Bore, also in Western Australia, processed LiDAR data has been received, and a soil auger sampling program is planned to follow up on pathfinder anomalism identified by a previous explorer.

In the Northern Territory, at the Bunda Creek project, recently reprocessed aeromagnetic data over granted exploration license EL34118 are being used to derive 3D inversions. These inversions aim to highlight areas of structural complexity, which can then be followed up with more detailed electromagnetic or gravity surveys. Westar personnel are also planning reconnaissance fieldwork in the June quarter of 2026.

Additionally, a reconnaissance visit is planned in the first quarter of 2026 to the new tenement application lodged in the Burtville Terrane, in the NE Goldfields region, at Mount Strawbridge. These exploration initiatives demonstrate Westar’s commitment to advancing its projects and identifying potential resource opportunities across its portfolio.