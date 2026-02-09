Swiss Banker Calls for Public Misconduct Register

A director at Julius Baer, a Zurich-based private bank, is advocating for Switzerland to establish a public register of bankers who have breached their professional responsibilities. Stefan Bollinger believes such a measure would aid in restoring the nation’s reputation following the collapse of Credit Suisse. Julius Baer specialises in wealth management and providing investment solutions to private clients and families, independent asset managers, and external financial advisors. The company aims to deliver long-term value by focusing on client needs and building lasting relationships.

Bollinger highlighted the advantages of registering financial market participants, explaining to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung that it prevents individuals from moving to other institutions and continuing unethical practices. He noted that countries like the U.S., UK, Hong Kong, and Singapore already have similar systems. Bollinger suggested that Switzerland already possesses a due diligence system at the management level and should consider expanding it, as is the case in other countries.

Regarding speculation that UBS, Switzerland’s largest bank, might relocate its headquarters to the U.S., Bollinger stressed the value of ‘Swissness’ as a mark of quality. He argued that being a Swiss bank is advantageous for UBS, particularly given the current geopolitical climate, as clients seek stability and predictability in Switzerland. He also stated there is a growing trend that international clients want to keep their money in Switzerland.

Julius Baer reported a net profit of 764 million Swiss francs for 2025, a 25% decrease from 2024, but still exceeding analysts’ expectations. This performance occurred despite a year marked by writedowns, reinforcing Bollinger’s belief in the enduring appeal of Swiss financial institutions.