Stocks rise as bond yields fall: All eyes on RBA rate decision today

Stocks rallied Monday for the start to the new month and quarter, as Treasury yields eased from levels not seen in roughly a decade.The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day 2.7 per cent higher, the S&P 500 rose 2.6 per cent after falling Friday to its lowest level since November 2020 and the Nasdaq advanced 2.3 per cent.Those moves came as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rolled over to trade at around 3.66 per cent, after topping 4 per cent at one point last week.The 10 year treasury yield seems to be the major indicator for a market move - if the yield goes up equities likely remain under pressure.For the month, the Dow shed 8.8 per cent while the S&P 500 9.3 per cent and Nasdaq fell 10.5 per cent. For the quarter, the Dow fell 6.7 per cent to notch a three-quarter losing streak for the first time since the third quarter of 2015. The S&P fell 5.3 per cent and the Nasdaq 4.11 per cent to finish their third consecutive negative quarter for the first time since 2009.As the new quarter kicks off, all S&P 500 sectors sit at least 13 per cent off their 52-week highs. Nine sectors finished the quarter in negative territory.Overnight across the sectors, energy outperformed as oil prices jumped nearly $4 a barrel on Monday as OPEC+ considered reducing output. Shares in oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp rose more than 5.5 per centBest performing thematics included EV battery, solar, semi-conductors, silver, aluminium and copper stocks.In company specific news Tesla shares were on the back foot after the company's output numbers—a record—missed lofty Wall Street expectations.Shares of Tesla slipped 8.6 per centIn Europe, shares in Credit Suisse continue to be under pressure, after the Swiss bank spent the weekend battling rumors about its financial weaknesses, despite assurances from its CEO on Friday. Rumors among traders that the firm's liquidity was in trouble sent its credit default swaps — securities that essentially gauge market perceptions of a company’s financial health — surging to a record, indicating deep concern.And in gaming company news, the Saudi Arabian gaming group, The Savvy Gaming Group, plans to spend $37.8 billion to acquire, build, and invest in gaming companies.In currency news, the pound edged higher and UK borrowing costs fell after the British government abandoned a controversial tax cut for the rich.One Australian dollar is buying 65.17 US centsGold prices jumped more than 2 per cent on Monday boosted by a dip in the US dollar and bond yields. Gold jumped $37.00 or 2.2 per cent to US$1709 an ounce.Silver gained $1.73 or 9.1 per cent to US$20.77 an ounce.Copper added $0.45 or 0.1 per cent to US$341.70 a pound.Oil jumped $3.67 or 4.62 per cent to US$83.16 a barrel.The SPI futures are pointing to a 1.6 per cent gain.The RBA will announce its interest rate decision today. Expectations are for a 0.5 per cent rate rise, following the Fed's recent 75 basis points increase.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. Paris added 0.6 per cent, Frankfurt gained 0.8 per cent while London’s FTSE closed 0.2 per cent higher.In Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 1.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.8 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite was closed.Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket lost 0.3 per cent to close at 6457.NB Global Corporate Income Trustis paying 0.7111 cents unfrankedSimsis paying 50 cents 50 per cent frankedWAM Researchis paying 5 cents fully frankedWAM Microcapis paying 5 cents fully frankedEnero GroupGold Road ResourcesKina SecuritiesMotorcycle HoldingsNib HoldingsPropel Funeral PartnersParagon CareSeekSouthern Cross Media GroupThere is one company set to make its debut on the ASX today. Keep an eye out for LGIafter raising $25 milion at $1.50 per share.Sources: Bloomberg, FactSet, IRESS, TradingView, UBS, Bourse Data, Trading Economics, CoinMarketCap.