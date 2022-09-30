Stocks of the Hour: AIC Mines, Alchemy Resources, Winsome Resources

AIC Minesprovided an update this morning on their exploration drilling at the Eloise Copper Mine in North Queensland. Recent exploration drilling into an under-explored area has returned significant grades and widths indicative of a new high-grade lode system. Commenting on the drilling results, AIC Mines Managing Director Aaron Colleran said “The discovery of a new high-grade lens only 150m from underground development is another great example of how underexplored the Eloise mine actually is. The results support our confidence that ongoing exploration will extend the mine life well beyond 2030. Shares are trading 2 per higher 50 cents.Alchemy Resourcestoday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Goldtribe Corporation has won a ballot for a key exploration licence application. The application will now progress through statutory process with title expected to be granted later this year. Chief Executive Officer Mr James Wilson commented. The acquisition of this tenement builds on our footprint of highly prospective and strategic tenure which sits in proximity to some of the most prolific lithium and gold projects in Western Australia. The new lease has seen limited drill testing with modern exploration methods. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 3 cents.Winsome Resourcestoday announced high grades of lithium mineralisation have been confirmed from laboratory assay results following the recent field exploration program at the Company’s Adina project in Quebec. Winsome’s MD Chris Evans said: “The assay results from these rock chip samples provide the Company with great confidence ahead of the upcoming autumn drilling campaign.” “These exceptional results demonstrate the extent of lithium mineralisation at Adina is much larger than previously thought.” Shares are trading 7.8 per cent higher 35 cents.