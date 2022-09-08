Antisense Therapeutics (ASX:ANP) - ATL1102 Revised Clinical Development Plans Presentation Company Presentations by Finance News Network September 08, 2022 04:11 PM Email Alerts for: ASX:ANP Antisense Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ANP) CEO and Managing Director Mark Diamond and Chair Charmaine Gittleson discuss the company's revised clinical development plans for Duchenne's Muscular Dystrophy, proposing a multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetic profile of two dose levels of ATL1102 to be conducted in 108 (114 randomised) DMD non-ambulant participants with an 18-month open label extension phase.