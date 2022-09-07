US markets bounce back as Europe looks to 'winter from hell'

Stocks rose Wednesday — trying to shake off a three-week slide — as rates and oil prices eased, cooling investor concerns about continued high inflation.On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve gave its summary on current economic conditions, known as the Beige Book. The report showed that economic activity was little changed in many regions across the US, and that growth outlooks remain weak.The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.40 per cent. The S&P 500 rose 1.83 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 2.14 per cent.Stocks rallied as Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard reaffirmed that the central bank would do what it takes to stifle inflation, while also noting the risks of going too far. Many traders decided to focus on this latter point from her speech.“At some point in the tightening cycle, the risks will become more two-sided,” Brainard said. “The rapidity of the tightening cycle and its global nature, as well as the uncertainty around the pace at which the effects of tighter financial conditions are working their way through aggregate demand, create risks associated with overtightening.”Markets have been hoping that the Fed would start to hand out smaller increases starting in September, but at one point in the day, they were pricing in an 86 per cent chance of a 0.75 percentage point hike.Across the sectors energy struggled as Oil prices fell by more than 5 per cent on Wednesday to their lowest since Russia invaded Ukraine on demand fears stoked by looming recession risks and downbeat Chinese trade data. Best performing thematics included high beta plays such as hydrogen, EV charger, lithium, social media & solar stocks.Of course behind the strong US equity markets the economic war over energy continues to play out in Europe. Goldman Sachs said this week in a report ‘In our view, the market continues to underestimate the depth, the breadth and the structural repercussions of the crisis. We believe these will be even deeper than the 1970s oil crisis.”Across Europe, the energy system is already stretched to breaking point. No excess capacity exists today in the sector .Rivers are dry. High temperatures are boosting electricity demand, which in turn requires increased amounts of natural gas at the margin. This has prompted a switch back to coal - for countries like Germany - where such capacity still exists and supplies are available.Last year, nearly 40 percent of the natural gas used to heat homes and power businesses throughout the European Union came from Russia, one of the continent’s largest and most important trading partners for energy.Now barely half that amount enters Europe, A complete cutoff from Russian gas would push Europeans’ energy bills even higher and hit the region’s economy even harder, with experts projecting a potentially deep recession in the most exposed countries. A complete shutdown would subtract nearly 3 percent from Germany’s economy next yearThe expectations are for a ‘winter from hell’ across EuropeOne Australian dollar has strengthened compared to the US dollar yesterday, buying 67.69 US cents (Wed: 67.41 US cents), 58.71 Pence Sterling, 97.33 Yen and 67.63 Euro cents.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.7 per cent gain.Gold gained $14.90 or 0.9 per cent to US$1728 an ounce.Silver was up $0.35 or almost 2 per cent to US$18.26 an ounce.Copper dropped $3.15 or 0.9 per cent to US$343.05 a pound.Oil lost $4.94 or 5.7 per cent to US$81.94 a barrel.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.4 per cent gain.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed mixed. Paris closed flat, Frankfurt added 0.4 per cent and London’s FTSE closed 0.9 per cent lower.Asian markets closed mixed. Keep an eye out for Terra Uraniumafter raising $7.5 million at 20 cents per share.Sources: Bloomberg, FactSet, IRESS, TradingView, UBS, Bourse Data, Trading Economics, CoinMarketCap.