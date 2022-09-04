Solar stocks shine amidst energy crisis gloom

US equities fell on Friday to cap their third straight weekly decline, after a solid August jobs report failed to ease fears that the Federal Reserve would keep aggressively hiking interest rates to fight inflation.After rallying through the morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased a 370-point gain and finished the session lower by 1.1 per cent. The S&P 500 fell roughly the same The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.3 per centAll of the major averages were lower to end the week. The Dow fell 3 per cent and S&P lost 3.3 per cent , while the Nasdaq fell 4.2 per cent.Highlights for next week include a Jerome Powell speech, ECB and RBA meetings, OPEC+ meeting, ISM services and a number of sell-side conferences.Flow data indicated the biggest outflow from US equities in ten weeks. The average US-stock mutual fund or exchange-traded fund is down 17.3 per cent for the year to date, through August, according to Lipper data. That includes a 3.5 per cent average decline in August.On the macro front, Credit agency Moody’s has cut its 12-month price outlook for key mining commodities, blaming the global economic slowdown and softening demand, especially from China and Europe where a recession is in the offing. Moody’s named essential commodities such gold, silver, steel, aluminium and copper in a major research note on Friday.Stocks initially rallied on August nonfarm payrolls report that saw job growth slightly ahead of consensus.The report seemed to have checked the boxes for a market looking for some reprieve amid the renewed upward pressure on rates from the Fed's pivot pushback and raise-and-hold messaging.However the market then went on the defensive after news of an extended Nord Stream pipeline shutdown. The Russian energy major Gazprom extended the shutdown of gas flows through to Germany on Friday evening, providing no timeframe for a reopening. The timing of the move will raise questions over whether Putin was responding to the impending imposition of a cap on Russian oil.Looking at the S&P500 sectors, energy was strongest despite a weekly fall of 8 per cent for brent crude pricing last week. It seems the market is attracted to the record earnings announced from the sector recently. Within the sectors weaker thematics included social media, hydrogen, EV charger, online education and cannabis stocks.On a brighter note, Solar energy is growing so quickly that global installations this year are on track to be ~3x greater than the capacity regulators expected to be added in 2040 when it made projections in 2017. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is expected to be a game changer for the solar industry, with the at providing nearly $369 billion to bolster energy development. Analysts have been upgrading the sector post the passing of the legislation. Shares of First Solar for example jumped 28.6 per cent in August.One Australian dollar has slightly weakened compared to the US dollar on Friday, buying 67.86 US cents (Fri: 67.91 US cents), 59.19 Pence Sterling, 95.07 Yen and 68.34 Euro cents.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.4 per cent gain.Gold bounced on Friday as the dollar retreated after US jobs data came mostly in line with expectations. Gold gained $13.30 or 0.8 per cent to US$1723 an ounce.Silver was up $0.22 or 1.2 per cent to US$17.88 an ounce.Copper added $0.70 or 0.2 per cent to US$341.35 a pound.Oil added $0.26 or 0.3 per cent to US$86.87 a barrel.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.2 per cent fall.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. Paris added 2.2 per cent, Frankfurt jumped 3.3 per cent and London’s FTSE closed 1.9 per cent higher.Asian markets closed mixed. Tokyo’s Nikkei closed flat, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7 and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.1 per cent higher.On Friday, the Australian sharemarket lost 0.3 per cent to 6829.There are 22 companies set to trade without the right to a dividend.Adairsis paying 10 cents fully frankedAust Finance Groupis paying 9.6 cents fully frankedAltiumis paying 26 cents fully frankedBendigo and Adelaideis paying 26.5 cents fully frankedCorporate Travel Managementis paying 5 cents unfrankedEllerston Asian Investmentsis paying 3 cents fully frankedExcelsior Capitalis paying 3 cents fully frankedFortescue Metals Groupis paying 121 cents fully frankedGold Road Resourcesis paying 1 cents fully frankedIluka Resourcesis paying 25 cents fully frankedKina Securitiesis paying 3.485 cents unfrankedMader Groupis paying 2 cents fully frankedMcPherson'sis paying 2 cents fully frankedMorphic Ethical Equities Fundis paying 1.5 cents fully frankedNIB Holdingsis paying 11 cents fully frankedOrorais paying 8.5 cents unfrankedQANTM Intellectual Propertyis paying 3.5 cents fully frankedQualitas Real Estate Income Fundis paying 0.8701 cents unfrankedRamsay Health Careis paying 48.5 cents fully frankedSummerset Group Holdingsis paying 8.1768 cents unfrankedShaver Shop Groupis paying 5.5 cents fully frankedYancoal Austis paying 52.71 cents unfrankedThere is one company set to pay eligible shareholders today.Ryder CapitalSources: Bloomberg, FactSet, IRESS, TradingView, UBS, Bourse Data, Trading Economics, CoinMarketCap.