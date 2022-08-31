Stocks of the Hour: Stealth Global, Silex Systems, 4DMedical

Stealth Global Holdingshave released their financial year results. The company announced a 46 per cent increase in revenue to $102m from both organic growth and contribution from acquisitions. In addition, a Record Gross Profit of $30.7m was announced with a margin of 30 per cent. The company completed three strategic acquisitions over the financial year being Skipper Transport Parts, United Tools Limited, and the United Tools Albany branch, which significantly extended and diversified Stealth’s products, customers and network. Shares are trading 3.7 per cent higher at 14 cents.Silex Systemsis pleased today to announce the completion of a key milestone in the SILEX uranium laser enrichment project being conducted in collaboration with exclusive licensee, US-based Global Laser Enrichment. The milestone involves the successful completion of a rigorous eight-month test program of the first module of full-scale laser technology required for GLE’s commercial pilot demonstration project being conducted in the United States. Michael Goldsworthy, Silex’s CEO/Managing Director said: “This is a pivotal milestone for the SILEX uranium enrichment technology which demonstrates the ability of our laser systems to operate reliably at commercial-scale for extended periods. Shares are trading 7.2 per cent higher at $3.85.Respiratory imaging technology company 4DMedicaltoday announced a major success in the ‘burn pit’ clinical trial being conducted by Vanderbilt University Medical Center in the United States. Preliminary analysis shows that 4DMedical’s Technology® can detect constrictive bronchiolitis in Veterans where lung function tests and CT scans failed to do so. Commenting on the clinical trial results Dr Bradley Richmond, said: “We see many Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans who have lung biopsies showing significant damage, but traditional non-invasive testing appears normal. We are hopeful that our technology can help us diagnose lung disease in these Veterans without the need for a surgical lung biopsy. If our efforts are successful, we expect this technology can also be used to detect other lung diseases earlier than traditional testing, so patients get started on treatment sooner.” Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 60 cents.