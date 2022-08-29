US equities were lower in very quiet Monday trading. Stocks fell on Monday as traders fought to regain their footing from the prior week’s sell-off amid increasing concerns over rising rates and tighter US monetary policy.The week ahead will see investors focused on China’s PMI, the Eurozone CPI on Wed and the US jobs report on FridayMonday’s stock moves also coincided with the yield on the 2-year Treasury note notching a fresh 15-year high as rate hike fears persistedThe Dow Industrial Average slid 0.57 per cent,. The S&P 500 slipped 0.67 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.02 per centDuring Monday’s session, the Dow briefly turned positive after falling more than 300 points earlier in the day. 3M and Salesforce were the biggest laggards in the 30-stock Dow Industrials. Those losses were mitigated by nearly 1 per cent advances in Walmart and Chevron..Tech was the worst-performing S&P 500 sector as rates rose, while energy and utilities outperformed.Tech hardware, semis, software, media and entertainment, pharma, credit cards, trucking, airlines among the worst performers.Energy was the standout on a good day for crude. Oil prices settled up more than 4 per cent on Monday, extending last week’s gain, as potential OPEC+ output cuts and conflict in Libya helped to offset a strong US dollar and a dire outlook for US growth.Of note overnight Honda and LG Energy Solution said overnight that they would jointly build a battery plant in the United States for a slate of new electric cars the automaker is working on.Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech, accusing the companies of infringing on Moderna’s patents for the mRNA technology used to develop the Covid-19 vaccine.Abbott will restart production of its Similac baby formula. The reopening of a Michigan plant that had been shut in February over contamination concerns is meant to ease a US shortage of baby formula. The factory closure of course was a gift for Australian producers like BUBS.The first entirely hydrogen-powered passenger train service debuted last week in northwest Germany. The trains can run all day - up to 620 miles - on a single tank of hydrogen,The US dollar was weaker against euro but firmer on yen and sterling crosses. Dollar index earlier touched its highest levels since 2002. Investors have stepped up their wagers against the euro. Bets that the currency has further to fall reached their highest level since March of 2020. The culprit: sharply rising energy costs in Europe.One Australian dollar has strengthened compared to the US dollar yesterday, buying 69.02 US cents (Mon: 68.86 US cents), 58.97 Pence Sterling, 95.75 Yen and 69.02 Euro cents.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.7 per cent fall.Gold prices reversed course to trade flat on Monday as a dollar rally lost its steamSilver was down $0.15 or 0.8 per cent to US$18.67 an ounce.Copper fell $8.65 or 2.34 per cent to US$361.05 a pound.Oil added $3.95 or 4.2 per cent to US$97.01 a barrel.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.3 per cent gain.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed lower. Paris lost 0.8 per cent, Frankfurt fell 0.6 per cent while London’s FTSE was closed.Asian markets closed mixed. Tokyo’s Nikkei dropped 2.7 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.1 per cent higher.Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket dropped almost 2 per cent to 6965.There are nineteen companies set to trade without the right to a dividend.Bapcoris paying 11.5 cents fully frankedBeach Energyis paying 1 cent fully frankedCapralis paying 20 cents fully frankedDomino Pizza Enterpris paying 68.1 cents 70 per cent frankedDowner EDIis paying 12 cents unfrankedECP Emerging Growthis paying 2.75 cents fully frankedEvolution Miningis paying 3 cents fully frankedGryphon Capitalis paying 1.06 cents unfrankedKkr Credit Inc Fundis paying 1.0938 cents unfrankedMA Financial Groupis paying 6 cents fully frankedMaxipartsis paying 2.5 cents fully frankedNetwealth Groupis paying 10 cents fully frankedPerpetual Cred Trustis paying 0.4661 cents unfrankedSunland Groupis paying 15 cents fully franked360 Capital Enhanced Income Fundis paying 3 cents unfranked360 Capital Groupis paying 8 cents unfrankedTeaminvest Privateis paying 0.3 cents fully frankedVentia Services Groupis paying 7.47 80Winton Landis paying 0.9609 cents unfrankedThere are five companies set to pay eligible shareholders today.Australian Foundation Invest CompBKI Investment CompanyDEXUS Property GroupFSA GroupUS Student Housing REITSources: Bloomberg, FactSet, IRESS, TradingView, UBS, Bourse Data, Trading Economics, CoinMarketCap.