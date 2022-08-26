Stocks of the Hour: Etherstack, TerraCom, Next Science

Etherstacktoday announced that its UK subsidiary, Etherstack Wireless Limited, has entered into a contract with Nokia Solutions and Networks Australia Pty Limited, to supply professional services and a pilot licence for the deployment of Etherstack’s MCX LMR-IWF interworking function product. The contract revenue of approximately AUD$755,000 is expected to be recognised this FY 2022. Etherstack CEO, David Deacon said, “It is obvious that Etherstack has first mover advantage in the provision of 3GPP standards based LMR-IWF technology in key markets around the globe. We will keep pushing hard in the near term to cement our position as the leading supplier of this technology as public safety agencies transition from traditional digital radio networks to MCX-based solutions over 4G and 5G networks”. Shares are trading 3.4 per cent higher at 46 cents.TerraComtoday announced that it will pay a final dividend of 10 cents per share for the financial year ended 30 June 2022. The company also advised shareholders that it has updated its dividend policy to endeavour to return 60% to 90% of net profit after tax to shareholders, paid on a quarterly basis. The company also noted that future dividends will be franked. Commenting on the update, Non-Executive Chairman, Graeme Campbell, said: “On behalf of the Board and Management, I am extremely pleased with the ongoing consistent performance of the Company which has enabled this dividend to be declared and an update to our distribution policy. We have a strong forward outlook on the coal market and look forward to providing income and capital to our shareholders on a regular basis.” Shares are trading 8.2 per cent higher at $1.06.Next Scienceannounced today that Health Canada has given licensing approval for XERIENCE, Next Science’s advanced irrigation product, to be sold in Canada effective immediately.Managing Director Judith Mitchell commented “ We are thrilled to see this licence come through and can now move to both commercial and clinical research activity in Canada. Shares are trading 2.8 per cent higher at 92 cents.