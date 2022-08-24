Stocks of the Hour: Kingston Resources, Arcadia Minerals, Accelerate Resources

Kingston Resourcesreported today high grade copper gold assay results from the maiden Jack’s Hut drilling program at Mineral Hill. Five drill holes were designed to test the exploration potential within a zone along the Jack’s Hut trend. Two of the drill holes targeted copper-gold mineralisation in the hanging wall of the historic underground Jack’s Hut Mine. Both of these intercepted high grade copper-gold mineralisation inside a broader lower grade mineralised zone. Kingston Resources Managing Director, Andrew Corbett, said: “We are very excited to report that our initial Jack’s Hut exploration drilling program has delivered near surface, high grade copper intercepts, in close proximity to our operating mill." Shares are trading almost 11 per cent higher at 9 cents.Following strong moves in lithium stocks overnight, Arcadia Mineralstoday announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its lithium project in Namibia. Arcadia is proceeding with large scale test work to investigate the best recovery processes to possibly produce a Battery Grade Lithium carbonate product. Shares are trading 97.4 per cent higher at 39 cents.Accelerate Resourceshas announced a Significant new, near surface zone of manganese mineralisation has been discovered through its maiden exploration drilling program. The thickness of the newly discovered zone represents the largest known intersection of manganese-rich mineralisation in the Woodie Woodie North area to date. Managing Director Yaxi Zhan commented, “Our maiden drilling program at Woodie Woodie North has exceeded our expectations. He also added “We are well positioned to become a future supplier of premium Manganese products, to meet the surging demand of manganese in the EV supply chain.” Shares are trading 11.1 per cent higher at 4 cents.