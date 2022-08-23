Stocks of the Hour: American West Metals, Culpeo Minerals, Strike Energy, Warrego Energy

Junior miner American West Metalstoday announced a major copper discovery at their Storm Copper Project on Somerset Island in, Canada. Dave O’Neill, Managing Director of American West Metals commented: “This is a game changing discovery at the Storm Copper Project. "The importance of this discovery for the project cannot be overstated.” Shares are trading 36 per cent higher at 17 cents.Culpeo Mineralsis pleased to report on the findings of a detailed mapping program at its Lana Corina Project in Chile and the validation of four high priority drill targets proximal to the Lana Corina mineralised system. Culpeo Minerals’ Managing Director, Max Tuesley, commented: “The discovery at Lana Corina associated with several of the previously identified geophysical anomalies4 is an exciting development for this emerging high-grade copper project. Together with the results of the recent drilling program we are only just beginning to appreciate the potential size of the mineralised system at Lana Corina." Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 18 cents.Strike Energyhas announced excellent productivity at its West Erregulla well, presenting a high-quality, low impurity gas composition consistent with the other West Erregulla wells. Strike Energy is operator and the holder of a 50% joint venture interest alongside partner Warrego Energy. Shares in Strike Energy are trading 3.7 per cent higher at 28 cents while shares in Warrego Energy are up 3.6 per cent to 14 cents.