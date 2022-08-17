Stocks of the Hour: Nuheara, Frontier Energy, XTEK

Please tune into this Friday lunchtime webinar discussing MRI devices, tungsten, base metals, copper and financial services. Click here
Nuheara Limited (ASX:NUH)
is transforming the way people hear by creating smart and affordable hearing solutions, today the US Food and Drug Administration’s landmark final ruling, established a regulatory category for over-the-counter Hearing Aids in the United States. We heard from Justin Miller Co Founder and managing director regarding today's announcement. Shares are trading 32 per cent higher at 24 cents.
Frontier Energy (ASX:FHE)
today announced results from its Renewable Expansion Technical Assessment completed by Xodus Group for the Company’s 100% owned Bristol Springs Project located in the South West region of Western Australia. Executive Chairman Grant Davey commented: “Our strategy aligns with the federal and state governments’ drive to decarbonise energy supply to industry and households. Our Expansion Study indicates the potential for lower cost of green hydrogen production through economies of scale and world class infrastructure in the area. Shares are trading 9.3 per cent higher at 32 cents.
XTEK Limited (ASX:XTE)
today announced that the Group’s HighCom Armor Solutions business, has received an order valued at A$2.7m from an US Federal Government agency customer for specialist body armour and ballistic helmets. The order is expected to be quickly fulfilled and shipped to the customer before the end of Q1 FY23. Scott Basham, XTEK Group CEO, said, "This multi-million dollar order continues the cracking start to the new financial year for the Group, with us having already recognised US$11m (~A$15.6m) so far in the first quarterIt’s exciting to say, but Financial Year 2023 is already shaping up to be even more promising than what Financial Year 2022 was for the Group.” Shares are trading flat at 39 cents.