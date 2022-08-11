Stocks of the Hour: Chrysos Corporation, Empire Energy, TMK Energy

Chrysos Corporationtoday announced it has signed 10 new PhotonAssayTM lease agreements with existing customer Britannia Mining Solutions. This brings the total number of deployed, contractually-committed units to 48, up from the previous total of 38 units. The combined initial five-year terms of the 10 new BMS lease agreements increased Chrysos’ Total Contract Value by A$149m to A$705m. Shares are trading 3.4 per cent higher at $3.85.Empire Energytoday provided shareholders with an update regarding the ongoing flow testing of the Carpentaria well in Empire’s 100% owned and operated tenement, located in the Northern Territory’s Beetaloo Sub-basin. Empire MD Alex Underwood commented “This is an outstanding result for Empire and our shareholders, and a historic moment in the advancement of the Beetaloo Basin. To our knowledge, this is the highest sustained gas flow rate of any well drilled in the Beetaloo Basin to date. Shares are trading 10.4 per cent higher at 27 cents.TMK Energytoday announced that it has signed a Binding Memorandum of Understanding with a wholly owned subsidiary of PetroChina. After a period of due diligence during which PetroChina representatives reviewed the existing data and recommended that they proceed to sign an MOU to formalise the growing relationship. Shares are trading 30 per cent higher at 1.3 cent.