Stocks of the Hour: Ioneer, Cobre, Plexure Group

Ioneerhas signed a 5 year binding Lithium Offtake Agreement with Prime Planet Energy & Solutions. The company is a joint venture battery company between Toyota Motor and Panasonic. Ioneer’s Executive Chairman, James Calaway said: “Ioneer is grateful to announce another key milestone for our company with a Lithium carbonate agreement with Prime Planet Energy & Solutions. The company is a world class organisation, and we look forward to being their treated partner." Shares are trading 2.2 per cent higher at 57 cents.Junior miner Cobre Limitedtoday announced its second intersection of significant copper mineralisation from its ongoing drill programme in Botswana. Commenting on initial drilling results, Cobre Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Martin Holland, said: “The Ngami Copper Project in Botswana is demonstrating exceptional promise with this outstanding copper intersection which confirms that we are potentially sitting on a new copper discovery ." Shares are trading 57 per cent higher at 14 cents.Plexure Group Limitedannounced today that it has entered into new agreements with its largest customer, McDonald’s Corporation , for Plexure’s digital customer engagement platform. The platform and unique data-driven capabilities support 147 million customer interactions each day for McDonald’s. Plexure Group CEO Dan Houden said: “We are excited about our continued partnership with McDonald’s and look forward to working collaboratively toward our mutual goal of delivering excellent experiences for McDonald’s customers through our world-leading customer engagement platform.” Shares are trading 82 per cent higher at 31 cents.