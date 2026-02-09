Green Hydrogen Hub Attracts Asian Investment

A green hydrogen hub proposed for Western Australia’s south-east has secured backing from Chinese and South Korean companies. SANY International Development, a Chinese manufacturer of mining and renewables equipment, alongside a group of unnamed South Korean firms, have signed an agreement to support feasibility studies for the project. The Western Green Energy Hub is designed to produce approximately 330,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually, aimed at assisting industries in reducing emissions. The project is targeting a final investment decision in 2029.

The green hydrogen hub will be powered by approximately six gigawatts of combined wind and solar energy. InterContinental Energy leads the development group. InterContinental Energy is also responsible for developing the Australian Renewable Energy Hub in the Pilbara region. This related project is focused on producing fuel for green iron.

The investment will facilitate early design studies for the Western Green Energy Hub. Green hydrogen is considered a clean fuel source. Despite recent cost challenges, it is still anticipated to be valuable for industries that are struggling to reduce emissions.

The Western Green Energy Hub has an existing memorandum of understanding with Korean Electric Power Corporation. This agreement outlines collaboration on early project work, construction, and offtake agreements.