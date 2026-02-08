Green Hydrogen Hub Backed by Asian Firms

A consortium of Chinese and South Korean companies has agreed to support feasibility studies for the Western Green Energy Hub, a large-scale green hydrogen project planned for south-eastern Western Australia. The project aims to harness the region’s wind and solar resources. SANY International Development, a Chinese manufacturer of mining and renewables equipment, and a group of unnamed South Korean firms are providing the backing. This support will enable early design studies to progress, with a final investment decision targeted for 2029.

The Western Green Energy Hub is projected to produce approximately 330,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually. Green hydrogen is considered a clean fuel and is expected to help emissions-intensive industries reduce their carbon footprint. The project will be powered by roughly 6 gigawatts of hybrid wind and solar capacity.

The Hub is being developed by a consortium led by InterContinental Energy, which is also behind the Australian Renewable Energy Hub in the Pilbara. The Western Green Energy Hub already has a memorandum of understanding with Korean Electric Power Corporation for collaboration on early work on the project, including construction and offtake. InterContinental Energy develops and delivers renewable energy projects.