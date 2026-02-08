Green Hydrogen Hub Backed by Asian Firms

Company News

by Finance News Network February 09, 2026 10:28 AM


A consortium of Chinese and South Korean companies has agreed to support feasibility studies for the Western Green Energy Hub, a large-scale green hydrogen project planned for south-eastern Western Australia. The project aims to harness the region’s wind and solar resources. SANY International Development, a Chinese manufacturer of mining and renewables equipment, and a group of unnamed South Korean firms are providing the backing. This support will enable early design studies to progress, with a final investment decision targeted for 2029.

The Western Green Energy Hub is projected to produce approximately 330,000 tonnes of green hydrogen annually. Green hydrogen is considered a clean fuel and is expected to help emissions-intensive industries reduce their carbon footprint. The project will be powered by roughly 6 gigawatts of hybrid wind and solar capacity.

The Hub is being developed by a consortium led by InterContinental Energy, which is also behind the Australian Renewable Energy Hub in the Pilbara. The Western Green Energy Hub already has a memorandum of understanding with Korean Electric Power Corporation for collaboration on early work on the project, including construction and offtake. InterContinental Energy develops and delivers renewable energy projects.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?