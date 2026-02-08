Future Generation Global Boosts Dividends

Future Generation Global (FGG) has announced a significant increase to its shareholder payouts, declaring an 8¢ per share fully franked full-year dividend, a 49 per cent rise year-over-year. In addition to the increased annual dividend, the company has also declared a 3¢ fully franked special dividend, providing further value to its investors. Future Generation Global invests in a concentrated portfolio of global equities, donating 1% of its assets each year to Australian charities focused on children and youth mental health.

The company reported a robust total shareholder return of 16.2 per cent for the financial year 2025, inclusive of franking credits. This performance was underpinned by an increase in the company’s share price, reflecting positive investor sentiment and market confidence. The company focuses on achieving both financial returns and social impact through its unique investment model.

Future Generation Global’s investment portfolio saw substantial growth over the past year. It reported an 11.5 per cent increase over the 12-month period ending December 31, 2025. This growth demonstrates the effectiveness of the company’s investment strategies and its ability to navigate global markets to deliver strong returns. Investors have responded positively to the company’s dual focus on financial performance and charitable contributions.