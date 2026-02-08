ASX Interim Earnings Season: Key Reporting Dates

The Australian Financial Review has released its comprehensive list of ASX-listed companies set to report their interim earnings this season. Covering major players across various sectors, including financial services, markets, property, and technology, the list provides key dates for investors and market observers. This compilation will be updated daily.

Notable companies reporting include Atlassian, a software company that develops collaboration, development, and professional software, alongside News Corp and REA Group on Friday, February 6. Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing asset management, banking, leasing and asset financing, risk management and commodity services, will announce on Tuesday, February 10.

Commonwealth Bank (CBA), AGL Energy, and CSL are scheduled for Wednesday, February 11. Key dates later in the month include BHP on Tuesday, February 17 and Wesfarmers on Thursday, February 19. ANZ and QBE Insurance are set to report on Friday, February 20.

The reporting season continues into late February and early March, with major announcements from companies like Ampol, Lendlease, Nine Entertainment, and Woodside Energy. The season concludes with Endeavour reporting on Wednesday, March 4. This detailed schedule ensures stakeholders remain informed during this crucial period for corporate updates.