Agrolimen Acquires Fresh Dog Food Maker Ollie

Family-owned Spanish conglomerate Agrolimen has acquired Ollie, a fresh dog food company, according to a statement from Ollie reported by Reuters. Sources familiar with the deal suggest it values the brand at over $600 million. The acquisition is set to bolster Agrolimen’s foothold in the competitive United States pet food market.

Ollie, based in New York City, manufactures fresh, human-grade dog food delivered via a subscription-based service. Founded in 2016, the company aims to provide pet owners with high-quality nutritional options for their dogs. The company did not comment on the deal’s value, and Agrolimen has not responded to requests for comment regarding valuation.

The fresh pet food sector has seen significant growth as consumers increasingly prioritise high-quality food for their pets. Agrolimen, owned by the Carulla family, already has several investments in the pet food industry, including Nature’s Variety in the U.S. and Affinity Petcare in Europe. They also own food company GBFoods, previously known as Gallina Blanca.

According to the statement, no immediate changes are expected in Ollie’s leadership or operations. The company will maintain its headquarters in the U.S. Ollie CEO Nick Stafford stated that the acquisition will allow them to scale their mission faster and shape the future of dog wellbeing through disciplined growth and innovative technology.