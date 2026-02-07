US to Make Payment to United Nations

The United States will soon make an initial payment towards its billions of dollars in arrears to the United Nations, according to the U.S. ambassador to the UN. This announcement comes after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of a potential “imminent financial collapse” due to unpaid fees, the majority of which are owed by Washington. The payment signifies a step towards addressing the substantial debt, which U.N. officials say is largely owed by the U.S., amounting to $2.19 billion for the regular budget and an additional $2.4 billion for peacekeeping missions, as of early February.

The ambassador stated the initial payment would be a significant down payment on annual dues, with the exact amount to be determined in the coming weeks. This financial commitment coincides with ongoing discussions regarding UN reforms. The United Nations is a 193-country organization that works for the maintenance of international peace and security, the promotion of human rights, and sustainable development. It achieves this through various agencies and initiatives operating globally.

The US ambassador emphasized the need for the UN to continue its reform efforts, particularly in streamlining operations and reducing duplication across its various agencies. He noted that the UN bureaucracy has grown too large and requires greater efficiency and effectiveness. Guterres launched his UN80 reforms last year, seeking to cut costs and improve efficiency.

Despite the upcoming payment, the United States remains focused on ensuring the UN is fit for purpose and delivers on its core mandates, particularly in peace and security. The US has approved $3.1 billion for U.S. dues to the UN and other international organizations.