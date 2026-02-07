France Urges Continued Reforms in Lebanon

France has indicated that Lebanon’s recovery remains uncertain despite recent positive developments, including a ceasefire and government transition. French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot emphasised the need for ongoing reforms during meetings with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and other officials in Beirut. France is prepared to host a conference in Paris dedicated to Lebanon’s reconstruction, conditional upon continued reform implementation, the passage of necessary legislation, and decisive action.

While Lebanon has enacted laws concerning banking secrecy and bank resolution, Minister Barrot stressed the importance of completing restructuring efforts, securing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and enacting a loss-sharing law. He also called for swift progress on the disarmament of Hezbollah and national reconciliation. Minister Barrot noted that Lebanon is at a critical point in implementing the November 2024 truce with Israel, restoring state authority over weapons, and stabilising the nation’s financial system.

France intends to garner international support for the Lebanese armed forces and internal security forces at a separate conference scheduled for March 5 in Paris. Minister Barrot reiterated the importance of restoring confidence among Lebanese citizens, businesses, depositors, and the diaspora. France’s immediate priority is ensuring adherence to the ceasefire, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory and the protection of civilians, alongside the implementation of an agreed-upon plan for the state’s monopoly on arms by Lebanese authorities.

Lebanon has committed to consolidating all arms under state control, aligning with the 2024 agreement that ended the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. The Lebanese government has asserted control over areas near the border with Israel. However, Hezbollah has cautioned against efforts to disarm the group throughout the country, warning of potential chaos and civil unrest.