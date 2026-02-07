Goldman Sachs Taps AI for Automation

Goldman Sachs is partnering with AI startup Anthropic to develop artificial intelligence agents designed to automate a variety of internal functions, according to a CNBC report citing the bank’s chief information officer, Marco Argenti. Goldman Sachs has confirmed the accuracy of the report. Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm. Anthropic is an AI safety and research company working to build reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems.

For the past six months, Goldman Sachs has worked closely with Anthropic engineers, integrating them into its teams to construct autonomous agents. These agents are being developed to handle tasks such as trade and transaction accounting, as well as client due diligence and onboarding processes. Anthropic is actively pursuing business partnerships with products like Claude Cowork, designed to assist white-collar workers with computer-based tasks.

Argenti told CNBC that Goldman Sachs is in the initial phases of developing agents based on Anthropic’s Claude model. However, the bank anticipates that this technology will substantially decrease the time needed to complete essential operational procedures. The AI-powered agents are expected to streamline workflows and improve efficiency across various departments within the firm.

While the bank has not provided a specific launch date, Argenti indicated to CNBC that Goldman Sachs intends to deploy these agents soon. The initiative reflects a growing trend in the financial industry to leverage AI for enhanced productivity and operational effectiveness.