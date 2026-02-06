FTSE 100 Climbs Amid Tech Sector Wobbles

London’s FTSE 100 finished higher on Friday, offsetting losses in the technology sector to close out the week with gains. The blue-chip index ended up 0.6%, marking its second consecutive week of positive performance. Support came as the Bank of England indicated that interest rate cuts could be on the horizon if inflation continues to fall. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.5%, although it recorded its second straight week of losses.

Individual stock movements saw mixed results. RELX, a business information group, experienced a 3.9% drop, continuing a four-week decline. The London Stock Exchange Group also edged down 0.7%, its third consecutive weekly decline. Conversely, financial stocks performed strongly, with Lloyds, NatWest Group, and Barclays increasing between 0.9% and 2.8%.

Political uncertainty added to the market’s complexities. Concerns arose regarding Prime Minister Keir Starmer following revelations about ties between Peter Mandelson and the late Jeffrey Epstein. Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy, increased the probability of Starmer’s removal this year to 80%, citing irreparable damage from the controversy. Elsewhere, mining stocks like Fresnillo showed gains, and British house prices saw their largest increase in over a year, according to Halifax.

In other company news, Metlen’s shares plunged 20.2% after the Greek energy and metals group projected a 25% decrease in 2025 EBITDA. Next, the fashion retailer, acquired British footwear brand Russell & Bromley for £2.5 million ($3.4 million) through an insolvency process. RELX provides information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. The London Stock Exchange Group is a global financial markets infrastructure and data provider.