SpaceX’s acquisition of xAI, which runs social media platform X and created the Grok chatbot, used a triangular merger process that offers key financial and legal advantages. The structure avoids triggering billions of dollars in debt repayment and provides shareholders with tax benefits. By keeping xAI as a wholly owned subsidiary, SpaceX is also shielded from potential legal liabilities associated with X. This deal creates a $1.25 trillion company, with plans for a public offering later this year to fund Musk’s ambitions for space-based data centres.

The triangular merger, a common strategy in corporate M&A, ensures tax efficiency and limits legal exposure. As a subsidiary, xAI’s debts, legal obligations, and contracts remain separate from SpaceX, allowing independent operations while protecting the parent company from investigations and litigation. Notably, X faces scrutiny in Europe over allegations that Grok disseminated sexualised deep-fake images. According to corporate attorney Gary Simon, acquiring a business through a subsidiary is a key reason to insulate stockholders from liability.

From a financial perspective, the structure is advantageous. The merger is classified as a tax-free reorganisation, allowing xAI shareholders to defer taxes on the SpaceX shares received until they sell. The transaction, facilitated through two Nevada-based intermediary companies, enabled SpaceX to acquire xAI without triggering the AI company’s debt covenants. This avoided the need to repay bondholders at the time of the merger, particularly as XAI has inherited $12 billion in debt from X and taken on at least another $5 billion since then.

The all-stock transaction values xAI at $250 billion and SpaceX at $1 trillion, marking a substantial M&A deal. The structure will likely not significantly impact the timing of SpaceX’s anticipated IPO later this year. Bankers were recently briefed on the IPO plans, potentially timed around Musk’s birthday. While large acquisitions before an IPO can create accounting and regulatory hurdles, this merger may avoid those complications if xAI remains below the SEC’s significance threshold.