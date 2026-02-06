Vontobel (VONN.S) has reported a net profit of 280 million Swiss francs ($361 million) for 2025, marking a 5% increase year-on-year. This figure surpasses the company-provided consensus forecast of 242 million francs. Vontobel is a Swiss bank that offers wealth management, asset management, and investment banking services. The firm focuses on delivering tailored investment solutions to its clients.

The bank’s full-year results presentation revealed net new money totalling 4.2 billion Swiss francs. The private client segment contributed significantly with 5.8 billion francs in inflows. However, the institutional segment experienced outflows, registering a loss of 1.6 billion francs.

Despite the overall positive result, Vontobel’s net new money growth in 2025 reached 1.8%. This falls short of the bank’s target range of 4%-6% over its financial cycle, which currently has no specified end date.

In other news, Vontobel has appointed Thomas Hirschi as its new chief risk officer, effective March. Hirschi previously held the position of banking head at the Swiss financial market regulator FINMA. ($1 = 0.7764 Swiss francs)