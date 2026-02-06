The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is under scrutiny after becoming the first central bank globally to raise interest rates after an initial pandemic-era cut. This move is widely seen as an admission of the RBA’s failure to maintain price stability and meet its inflation target since 2021. During parliamentary testimony, Governor Michele Bullock reportedly sidestepped the issue of reckless government spending as a major inflation driver, drawing criticism from market analysts.

Critics suggest the RBA’s dovish leadership, influenced by Treasurer Jim Chalmers, overruled internal staff analysis that proposed a higher cash rate of 5 per cent in 2023 or 2024. The decision to maintain a more stimulatory rate of 4.35 per cent resulted in an unacceptably high core inflation rate of 3.4 per cent last year, far exceeding the RBA’s 2.6 per cent forecast. One strategist described Bullock’s testimony as “shabby dissembling”, accusing her of avoiding criticism of political leaders.

Adding to the confusion, Bullock downplayed the significance of the rate hike, refusing to acknowledge it as the start of a tightening cycle. She described it merely as “an adjustment”, despite the RBA’s prior easing cycle last year. Bullock defended the earlier rate cuts as “entirely appropriate”, despite the subsequent need for an increase to battle inflation, which one expert called “one of the largest RBA forecast misses in decades.”

The RBA’s current position reflects an internal conflict between political pressures and economic data, resulting in a damaged reputation and questions about its forecasting methods and policy assumptions. The RBA is responsible for the nation’s monetary policy. Its main goal is to keep inflation between 2% and 3%, which promotes sustainable economic growth and employment.