The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) experienced a significant downturn today, diving 1.5 per cent as commodity prices slumped and heavy losses impacted US technology stocks. The local market mirrored the negative sentiment stemming from overseas, with resource and tech sectors particularly affected.

Adding to market concerns was scrutiny surrounding the collapse of a potential $300 billion deal involving Rio Tinto and Glencore. While the specific reasons remain debated, the sheer size and complexity of the proposed merger fueled uncertainty. Rio Tinto is a leading global mining group that focuses on finding, mining, and processing the Earth’s mineral resources. Glencore is a commodity trading and mining company.

In other news, legal professionals are currently testing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that reportedly contributed to stock market instability earlier this week. This development highlights growing interest in and concern over the role of AI in financial markets and the potential risks associated with algorithmic trading.

Investors are closely monitoring global economic indicators and commodity price movements for further direction. The ASX’s performance reflects broader anxieties regarding inflation, interest rate hikes, and geopolitical instability impacting market sentiment.