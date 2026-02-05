Estrella Resources Intercepts Manganese Horizon at Ira Miri Project

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX: ESR), an ASX-listed company focused on mineral exploration, is pleased to provide an update on extraction activities at its Ira Miri manganese project in Timor-Leste. The company is working towards producing up to 30,000 tonnes of high-grade manganese material for market appraisal. The manganese-bearing horizon, previously identified through drilling in 2025, has been successfully intercepted during pit excavation, validating Estrella’s exploration model. Additional manganese bearing mineralisation has also been identified outside of the current sample extraction area.

According to the announcement, the company has commenced its production ramp-up plan. The pithead Stage 1 stockpile area is now receiving manganese ore, and the company has a permit to produce up to 30kT of ore for market appraisal. Grade control sampling has commenced to optimise extraction sequencing. Estrella has implemented safety management protocols, including site access and traffic management programs.

Managing Director Chris Daws commented that the project continues to progress towards the production of an initial market sample. He stated that the manganese market sample is significant for both the project and Timor-Leste, representing the first minerals export following the adoption of the new Mining Code. Discussions are ongoing with potential international offtake partners for initial manganese sales.

Estrella confirms all limestone samples have left Timor-Leste for laboratory analysis. The company will continue to keep shareholders informed of the project’s progress. The company also continues to actively maintain its community stakeholder engagement program as the Ira Miri project advances.