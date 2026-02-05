WAM Active Launches Entitlement Offer

WAM Active Limited (ASX: WAA), an investment company providing exposure to active trading with the aim of achieving a sound return uncorrelated to traditional markets, has announced the opening of its 2 for 3 pro-rata non-renounceable Entitlement Offer to eligible shareholders. The offer allows shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand as of the record date, Wednesday 4 February 2026, to purchase new shares at $1.00 per share, a discount to the current share price of $1.035 as of 5 February 2026. The shares traded ex-entitlement from 3 February 2026.

Shareholders who participate will not incur brokerage costs and will be entitled to receive a fully franked interim dividend of 3.2 cents per share and a special fully franked dividend of 1.0 cents per share, assuming they hold the new shares through the dividend record dates. The WAM Active Board of Directors, who hold shares in the company, intend to apply for their full entitlement under the Entitlement Offer. Shareholders can apply for the Entitlement Offer online at www.waaentitlementoffer.com.au.

In addition to their entitlement, shareholders can also apply for additional new shares under a Top-Up Facility. Any new shares not taken up by shareholders will be included in the Top-Up Facility. The allocation of Additional New Shares will be at the discretion of the WAM Active Board of Directors and subject to potential scale back. There is no guarantee that shareholders applying for Additional New Shares will receive all or any of the shares they applied for. Shares issued under the Top-Up Facility will rank equally with existing WAM Active shares and will also be entitled to the interim and special dividends.

WAM Active, managed by Wilson Asset Management, has over $6.0 billion in funds under management. Wilson Asset Management has been making a difference for shareholders and the community for over 28 years, managing nine listed investment companies and three unlisted funds. Eligible shareholders should read the Offer Booklet in full before deciding whether to subscribe for New Shares.