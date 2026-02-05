Lightning Minerals Managing Director Resigns

Lightning Minerals Ltd (ASX:L1M) has announced the resignation of its Managing Director and CEO, Alex Biggs. The company, which is focused on the exploration and development of battery minerals, precious metals, and base metals projects, received three months’ notice of termination from Mr. Biggs. The Board of Directors has commenced the search for a new CEO to lead the company forward.

According to the announcement, Mr. Biggs will remain in his current role until a successor is appointed, or unless otherwise agreed upon. This is to ensure a smooth transition for the incoming CEO and maintain continuity within the company’s operations during the interim period. Lightning Minerals is actively taking steps to fill the vacancy and maintain its strategic objectives.

Company Chairman David Vilensky acknowledged Mr. Biggs’ contributions to the company. He stated that the board appreciates his service and wishes him well in his future endeavors. Vilensky also affirmed that the company remains focused on its Mt Turner Gold Project in Queensland. He highlighted the promising drilling results that have indicated a large-scale mineralized system and noted the advanced planning for the fully funded Phase 2 drilling program.

The announcement was authorised by the Board of Directors, confirming the company’s commitment to transparency and corporate governance during this transition period. Investors and stakeholders are advised to monitor further announcements from Lightning Minerals regarding the appointment of a new CEO and ongoing developments at the Mt Turner Gold Project.