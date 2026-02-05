BPH Global Signs Binding MoU with Indonesian Research Agency BRIN

BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8), a leading commercial seaweed supply and export company, has announced that its Indonesian subsidiary, PT BPH Global Indonesia, has executed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN), Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency. The MoU was formalised as part of BRIN’s “BRIN Goes to Industries” initiative, aimed at accelerating research downstreaming and enhancing strategic industrial capability within Indonesia.

PT BPH Global Indonesia was selected by BRIN to participate in the MoU alongside a select group of industry players. The MoU establishes a general framework for collaboration, with specific R&D projects to be governed by separate, project-specific cooperation agreements. The initial focus is expected to be on fucoidan extraction technology, subject to the execution of a specific project agreement. BRIN holds existing, formally registered background intellectual property in Indonesia related to fucoidan extraction.

Under the MoU, this background IP may be directly transferred and licensed to BPH Global under agreed licensing terms to support the development and commercialisation of fucoidan-based anti-ageing products. BRIN is also open to co-development R&D with BPH Global to further develop or improve the fucoidan extraction technology, with any jointly created IP contemplated to be jointly owned.

The MoU has an initial term of three years, with the first implementing agreements expected within six months. BPH Global views this collaboration as a significant step in establishing a structured collaboration with Indonesia’s national innovation agency, providing a clear framework to advance seaweed-derived R&D and commercialisation pathways.