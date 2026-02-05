ADX Energy Commences Operations Across Austrian Assets

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX), an Australian energy company focused on oil and gas exploration and production, today announced the commencement of operations across its Upper Austria exploration licenses and Vienna Basin Fields. The company is initiating a program encompassing well testing, drill site preparation, and well workovers, aiming to enhance hydrocarbon production and assess resource potential.

The primary objectives of the current work program include flow testing the Welchau-1 well within the ADX-AT-I license to determine the hydrocarbon content and flow characteristics of the Reifling formation. Additionally, the company is preparing the drill site for the HOCH-1 shallow gas well, also situated in the ADX-AT-I license. This well is the first of three shallow gas wells permitted for drilling in the ADX-AT-I and ADX-AT-II licences, with follow up wells being the GOLD-1 and SCHOE-1 wells.

ADX is also undertaking workover operations at its Vienna Basin Oil and Gas Fields to address subsurface equipment failures in four wells. These operations include a well bore clean out of a down hole sand control installation and a pump change to increase production rate. The company plans to release updates on Welchau-1 testing as results become available. HOCH-1 operational reporting will start after rig mobilisation and well spud, scheduled for late March 2026. Results from the Vienna Basin Fields workover program will be included in the ADX Quarterly Report ending March 31, 2026.

Executive Chairman Ian Tchacos expressed his appreciation for the Vienna management and operations team, highlighting their ability to concurrently manage multiple work programs across the company’s asset base. He emphasised that ADX’s operational capabilities differentiate it within the oil and gas industry, which has suffered from years of under investment.