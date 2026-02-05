Charter Hall Retail REIT Delivers Solid Half

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX: CQR) has announced a strong first-half performance, with operating earnings increasing by 3.4 per cent to $75.6 million, equating to 13 cents per unit. The company also reported a rise in distributions, up 4.1 per cent to 12.8 cents per unit. Charter Hall Retail REIT invests in Australian convenience retail properties, partnering with leading retailers. They aim to provide investors with stable and growing income, and long-term capital appreciation through active management and strategic property investments.

Statutory profit for the half reached $240.7 million. Net tangible assets also saw growth, increasing by 5.8 per cent to $4.91 per unit. This growth was underpinned by valuation gains and cap rate compression across the REIT’s property portfolio. The REIT reported balance sheet gearing at 29.2 per cent.

The company has reaffirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full year 2026, projecting at least 26.4 cents per unit. Distributions for FY26 are also expected to be at least 25.5 cents per unit. Charter Hall Retail REIT confirmed its commitment to maintaining quarterly distribution payments to its investors, reinforcing its focus on delivering consistent returns.