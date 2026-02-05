Web Travel Faces Spanish Tax Audit

Web Travel, a hotel room aggregator, has announced that its Spanish subsidiary is under audit by Spanish tax authorities. The audit will examine direct taxes paid between April 2021 and March 2024, along with indirect taxes from January 2022 to December 2022. Web Travel is a company that aggregates hotel room availabilities and rates from various sources. It enables travellers to compare and book accommodations easily.

The company was formerly part of Webjet, a well-known online travel agent, until a demerger in September 2024. The separation followed the revelation of accounting irregularities, initially anticipated to necessitate a significant writedown.

However, Web Travel later clarified that the required adjustment would be minimal. The current tax audit adds another layer of scrutiny to the company’s financial dealings as it navigates its operations as an independent entity.