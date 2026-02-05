Rio Tinto Ends Merger Talks With Glencore

Rio Tinto has announced it has ceased discussions with Glencore regarding a potential merger or other business combination. The mining giant informed Australian investors that an agreement could not be reached that would provide sufficient value for its shareholders. Rio Tinto is a leading global mining group that focuses on finding, mining, and processing the Earth’s mineral resources. Glencore is one of the world’s largest globally diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities.

The miner stated that it assessed the proposition against its capital allocation framework, as presented at its December capital markets day. The primary considerations were long-term value creation and returns for shareholders.

News of the failed negotiations impacted both companies’ stock prices. Glencore’s shares experienced a sharp decline in London trading, plummeting as much as 11 per cent before partially recovering to close 3 per cent lower. Rio Tinto’s shares also felt the impact, decreasing by 2.6 per cent.

The potential $300 billion mega-merger had been speculated as a strategic move for Rio Tinto to expand its copper holdings. This expansion would have allowed Rio Tinto to capitalise on the increasing demand for copper, a critical component in the green energy transition and advancements in computing technology.