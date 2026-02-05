REA Group Boosts First-Half Profit

REA Group has reported a 9 per cent increase in first-half profit from core operations, reaching $341 million. This growth occurred even as national listings experienced a 6 per cent decline. Revenue climbed by 5 per cent to $916 million, and EBITDA rose by 6 per cent to $569 million. REA Group operates real estate websites. It connects people looking to buy, sell, or rent property with real estate agents and developers.

The result for the group, which is majority owned by News Corp, was primarily driven by a 14 per cent growth in Buy yield. Double-digit revenue growth in Commercial, New Homes, and Financial Services also contributed to the positive outcome, along with record audience engagement on realestate.com.au. The company continues to focus on digital advertising.

In response to the strong performance, the board has declared a fully franked interim dividend of $1.24 per share, marking a 13 per cent increase. Additionally, an on-market buy-back of up to $200 million has been announced.

Despite these gains, reported net profit saw a 24 per cent fall to $336 million. The company attributed this decrease to the prior-period gain realised from the sale of PropertyGuru. Looking ahead, REA Group expects momentum in the property market, ongoing product innovation, and an accelerating AI rollout to position it for further growth in the second half of FY26.