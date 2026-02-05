Anthropic has released a new version of its most powerful artificial intelligence model, Claude Opus 4.6, designed to perform in-depth financial research. This follows the company’s recent expansion into legal services, which significantly affected the stock values of established software providers. Anthropic is an AI safety and research company building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Their technology aims to provide advanced AI capabilities to various industries.

According to Anthropic, Claude Opus 4.6 can analyse company data, regulatory filings, and market data to produce comprehensive financial analyses. This process, which would typically require days for a human analyst, can now be completed much faster. The updated AI model is also designed to improve efficiency in various other professional tasks, including creating spreadsheets and presentations, and developing software applications.

The release of Claude Opus 4.6 has already had a noticeable impact on the financial services sector, with shares of financial services companies experiencing a downturn. Simultaneously, OpenAI introduced an update to its AI coding agent, Codex, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of software development.

Codex facilitates the writing and debugging of code and can be utilized to create intricate games and applications. These advancements in AI technology signal a continued shift in how various industries operate, with potential for increased efficiency and automation across multiple sectors.