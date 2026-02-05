Hedge Funds Achieve Positive Returns in January

Hedge funds experienced positive returns in January, capitalising on market volatility spurred by events such as U.S. military action in Venezuela, uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s independence, and a severe cold snap that dramatically increased natural gas futures. According to a JPMorgan client note seen by Reuters, global hedge fund performance rose by 2.2% in January. This compares favourably to the 2.5% returns seen the previous year, when hedge funds benefited from U.S. equity positions and effectively navigated a selloff triggered by the rise of the Chinese AI model DeepSeek. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global financial services firm. The company offers investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management.

Global equity long/short strategies delivered a 2.7% gain, while multi-strategy hedge funds returned between 1.6% and 3.2%. Quantitative hedge funds, however, were likely down around 1% in aggregate. January saw significant geopolitical and economic developments. The U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3, after which the two countries agreed to a deal exporting up to $2 billion of Venezuelan crude to the U.S.

Investors increased their positions in higher long-dated Treasury yields and a steeper yield curve following the announcement of Kevin Warsh as President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Reserve. Separately, natural gas futures surged 140% between January 20 and 28 due to extreme cold in the United States, which drove heating demand to near-record levels.

These factors provided hedge funds with ample trading opportunities. Major multi-strategy funds, including Balyasny, Citadel, and Point72, reportedly returned between 1% and 3%. Citadel and Point72 declined to comment on the reported numbers.